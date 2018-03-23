Brexit: EU approves guidelines for negotiations on future relations

May also says: ‘We’ve made good progress on withdrawal agreement’

EU leaders have given the go-ahead for the start of trade talks with the UK after they formally approved guidelines for the negotiation of future relations with the UK after Brexit today.

Decision: EU27 has adopted guidelines for the future EU-UK relations after #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 23, 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May also told media that Britain and the EU had made significant progress in Brexit talks and that she was looking forward to talks on their future economic partnership.

At a summit in Brussels, May said today: “We’ve made good progress on withdrawal agreement but also I’m looking for a new dynamic in the next stage of the negotiations so that we can ensure that we do develop, that we work together to develop, a strong future economic and security partnership which I believe is in the interest of the UK and the European Union,” she told reporters.

Later today, EU leaders are expected to accept the terms of the implementation period as agreed between the UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis and head EU negotiator Michel Barnier earlier this week.