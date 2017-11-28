BPF submits real estate Sector Deal proposal to government

Take a look

The British Property Federation (BPF) announces it has submitted a Sector Deal proposal to government on behalf of the real estate industry. The announcement follows today’s publication of the government’s Industrial Strategy White Paper – and of the first three Sector Deals committing industry and government to achieving the Industrial Strategy’s ambition in partnership.

The real estate Sector Deal proposal sets out how the real estate industry underpins the UK’s economic and social wellbeing, and how it will be essential to the delivery of other Sector Deals including construction.

The proposal seeks a partnership with government where both sides are working together to maximise the real estate industry’s contribution to the economy, and to creating infrastructure and great places to live, work and relax across the country, by:

Building capability and capacity – in particular, increasing the delivery of housing, and making sure real estate and construction have the skills they need for the future

Targeting growth opportunities – driving local delivery through more effective partnerships and processes, including planning and procurement

Future-proofing the industry – attracting investment, harnessing technological changes and responding to future challenges

Through partnership with government, the real estate industry hopes to deliver: