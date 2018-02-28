'Beast from the East' casting a snow spell across Britain

Amber warnings for snow in place

The ‘beast from the east’ is making its presence felt across the country with continuous snow showers, freezing temperatures of almost -12C (11F) in some areas, power cuts and major travel disruption.

Amber warnings for snow are still in place, covering parts of Scotland, northern England, the East Midlands, the east and south-east of England and London.

Met has predicted up to 10cm (4in) of snow between 06:00 GMT on Wednesday and 18:00 on Thursday - although it could be as much as 40cm (15in) over hills.

#UKSnow - Poor weather is affecting a number of routes today. Please check before you travel at https://t.co/D0KeMuJubH. The latest information can be found at https://t.co/JdnzicooXs — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 28, 2018

Motorists have been warned to avoid driving if possible as emergency services deal with crashes.Meanwhile, flights have been cancelled and rail operators have warned disruption will continue throughout today.

