Barclays’ gender pay gap is “shocking”

Nicky Morgan

Commenting on the gender pay gap at Barclays International, which was announced today, Rt Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:

“On average, women at Barclays International are paid half as much as men. For this to be the case in 2018 is shocking.

“Barclays has signed up to the Women in Finance Charter, which commits signatories to supporting the progression of women into senior roles in the financial services sector. One way of reducing the gender pay gap is to increase the proportion of women in more senior roles, so it appears that Barclays is on the right track.

“As part of our Women in Finance inquiry, we will keep a close eye on organisations as they report their gender pay gap before the April 2018 deadline.

“We may call for organisations to give evidence to the Committee to hear about best practice. Financial firms should be prepared to explain any gender pay gap that they may have.”