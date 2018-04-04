ATC goes digital: Expect weeks of delays at Heathrow and Gatwick

Find out here

Flyers using London’s two busiest airports — Heathrow and Gatwick— could face weeks of delays as the air traffic controllers update the technology that they use.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) is switching to a new electronic tool known as EXCDS. As the new system is introduced, and controllers adjust to using it, the number of flights allowed to land at London’s two main air travel hubs will be strategically reduced.

The NATS spokesperson said: “Travellers could be delayed by around 20 minutes on flights bound for Heathrow and Gatwick.

“There may also be minor delays into Stansted, Luton and London City. It will mainly affect arrivals at the two airports, although some take-offs may also be delayed.”

For the first 10 days of the transition, the amount of air traffic will be reduced to allow controllers to adjust to the new system.

Eurocontrol has, however, assured flyers that contingency measures have been put in place, and that air traffic control and air safety have not been compromised.



