Asda cuts hundreds of jobs at supermarket offices

Here’s why

Asda is cutting hundreds of jobs in its offices as part of a major shake-up to ‘adapted the way they operate’ in an ever-changing industry.

Around 300 jobs will be lost at the company’s head office, Asda House in Leeds and at George House in Leicester.

The supermarket giant said they need to make ‘significant changes to the way we operate our home offices.’

A spokesperson for Asda said: “In recent years, the competitive landscape in retail has changed significantly and Asda has been no different.

“The changes are in response to the ever-changing sector in which we’re working and the need to adapt to create an agile business which is fit for the future.

“Our stores have adapted the way they operate to meet the changing needs of our customers, and our home offices must also adapt how they operate to support our stores.

“Today we are making some significant changes to the way we operate our home offices. As you’d expect, we have discussed the details of these changes with our colleagues first.

“These changes impact around 1,100 roles across Asda House in Leeds and George House in Leicester, and sadly result in around 300 colleagues leaving us.

“At Asda we value each and every one of our colleagues. The changes are in response to the ever-changing sector in which we’re working and the need to adapt to create an agile business which is fit for the future.”