All about the 'unnecessary' District Line strike this week

TfL has stated there is “no cause for dispute”

There is a planned strike on London Underground this Friday, which will reduce the frequency of trains on the District Line from 12.01am until 11.59pm.

The walkout, organised by the Aslef union, has been called as the result of London Underground’s alleged ‘failure to follow agreed policies and procedures’.

ASLEF’s Underground organiser Finn Brennan said: “We have repeatedly offered to meet to discuss this dispute but, instead of getting around the table, they have sent a stream of letters threatening legal action to try to prevent our members from exercising their democratic right to strike…

“When management are intent on getting their way by threats and intimidation then we need to take a strong stand.”

Meanwhile, TfL has said there is “no cause for dispute” and there are no talks planned for this week.

London Underground director of network operations Nigel Holness said: “The safety of our customers and our staff is our top priority. In this case, a driver was offered an alternative role on our stations following a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving. With so many incidents in a short space of time, despite several weeks of training and assistance, it was simply not safe for this employee to continue in a role as a driver.

“The situation is not as the union has described as no disciplinary action has been taken against the employee and our action is in line with the safety policies agreed with our trade unions. I apologise to customers for the disruption this completely unnecessary strike will cause and call on the unions to continue working with us to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.”