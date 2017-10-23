10 things to know about London's toxicity charge starting today
Drivers of most polluting vehicles to cough up charge
- Drivers of older and most polluting vehicles entering the central London during peak hours will have to pay a total charge of £21.5 from today.
- All diesel and petrol vehicles registered before 2006 that do not meet the so-called “Euro 4” European directive to regulate vehicle emissions will have to pay a fee of £10 from today, which is on top of the regular £11.50 congestion charge.
- The zone will operate between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.
- You can also check if you are required to pay by clicking here.
- The initiative comes after Britain’s High Court ruled that the government measures to combat air pollution were failing to comply with European Union rules on nitrogen dioxide limits.
- Britain as one of the worst records of pollution death of any country in Europe, a major study has found. Researchers at King’s College London also found that nearly 9,500 Londoners die prematurely every year due to long-term exposure to air pollution.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched the new toxicity charge as part of his £875m effort to address the issue of air pollution in the city. He also plans to introduce an ultra-low emission zone in April 2019.
- “Roughly speaking each year more than 9,000 Londoners die prematurely because of the poor quality air - children in our city whose lungs are underdeveloped, with adults who suffer from conditions such as asthma, dementia and strokes directly caused by poor quality air,” Khan told media today.
- At present, motorcycles are exempt from the new charge but quadricycles or motorists tricycles must meet Euro 3 emission standards to avoid paying the charge.
- Other cities are also taking charge to combat air pollution. Earlier this month, Oxford City Council had proposed a ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2020.