10 things to know about Donald Trump's 'Fire and Fury'

New York firefighters respond to a blaze at Trump Tower today Just as 84 firefighters battled a blaze on top of the Trump Tower in New York today, we take a look at the controversy surrounding media writer Michael Wolff's controversial new book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House'. On Sunday, President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon offered a semi-apology over his comments in the book. The book reveals some dark, inner secrets of the White House and also cast a doubt on Trump's psychiatric condition, provoking a 'furious' response from the leader. Former Trump adviser Bannon has been quoted in the book speculating that Trump Jr told his father about the meeting shortly after it took place but offered no evidence. Bannon has reportedly described Don Jr's Trump Tower meeting with Russians as 'treasonous and unpatriotic', who believes that Trump Jr will 'crack like an egg' during the investigation. However, in a written statement yesterday, Bannon has dismissed these claims as a 'witch hunt'. He also said he believes there "was no collusion" between the campaign and Russian operatives, who have been accused by the US intelligence agencies of meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump's top policy adviser Stephen Miller has also rubbished Bannon as an "angry, vindictive person" whose "grotesque comments are so out of touch with reality." The book has also alleged that the president is experiencing psychiatric problems, or is suffering from a neurological disorder. Trump has dismissed this allegation by insisting, via Twitter, that he is "like, really smart". While Trump has dismissed the book as a work of fiction, it is now learnt that his lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist letter to the book's publisher, demanding to stop its publication. Media reports suggest that the writer Wolff has written the book from incidents he heard or as Andrew Prokop explains on Vox, 'Wolff's writing is a rehashing of gossip.'

